After Mimi's Success Do You Think Kriti Sanon Could Pull Off A Lead Role In An Iconic Biopic?

Mimi being Kriti Sanon’s first hit film, has surely opened a lot of doors for her in terms of experimental acting. Her surprise performance in her recent film has garnered a lot of appreciation and attention from viewers all around the nation and since then we are really excited to know what’s next on the agenda for this superstar in the making.

Talking about her choice of cinema, Kriti Sanon says that she now aims at bagging a lead role in a biopic preferably the iconic roles of Madhubala and Meena Kumari. She says that there’s so much about these iconic heroines that she would love to know about and doing a film on them would be the best way to learn more about them.

Well, we really hope Bollywood’s reading this because we would certainly love to see her in these historic avatars. Do you think that Kriti Sanon could pull off the lead role if a filmmaker ever decides to make a biopic on these iconic personalities? What are your views?