After months on the ongoing drug case of Aryan Khan: New exclusive details

Aryan Khan was caught in the whole drama of drug on cruise back on Oct, 2021. There were so many new twist and angle each and everyday. Common people and the official officers were claiming many things that were against the star-kid due to which he was sent to jail for almost a month.

After he was granted bail by the High court of Bombay, there were few terms and conditions that were applied to his bail, that is marking weekly attendance on Fridays, not interacting with anyone related to the case and to surrender his passport. Other than this, the NCB had made allegations on Aryan and his friend Arbaz to be related to International Drug Racket on the basis of some whats app chat, which was later said to be baseless in the Bombay HC.

Today, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has announced that they haven't found any possible eveidence against Aryan Khan. The SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh spoke to a leading media channel and said "Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet."





