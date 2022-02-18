After quite a buzz over the retirement, Jay Park is back with a new Instagram account

There were many rumours going around on Jay Park's retirement after he had stepped down as the CEO of his two agencies and deleted his Instagram account. However, the singer never spoke on the topic openly, he did towards a possible album release soon during a Twitter Q/A session where he also mentioned, he is not retiring yet. Well, now the former 2PM member is back with his new Instagram account. He shared the news through his Twitter where he wrote, "I'm back, spread the word." The fans couldn't keep calm and they also noticed that in the first pic he shared, there is a bottle of Won Soju which is his own brand that he has been working on for a long time and it's finally here!





Check out his Instagram account below!







