After the Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty controversy, don't you think he must have lied about his ex wife Kavita?

The Raj Kundra controversy is not ending anytime soon, and Shilpa Shetty continues to be dragged for it. His involvement with adult content, and an entire pornography racket was associated with Bollywood by many. Women came forward to talk about them being roped in for apparent roles in series only to turn up at the scene and realise that Kundra's app required shooting questionable scenes. At the same time, questions were raised about how Shilpa Shetty was not aware of her husband's wrongdoings. Shilpa should definitely not be held accountable for this, and a lot of the flak towards her stemmed from misogyny.





Since then, a lot has happened. Shilpa had to take a break from Super Dancer, and lately she's even cryptically posted about making mistakes. The way things are going seem to indicate that Shilpa and Raj might head towards separation, and that makes sense.





Amidst this, I've wondered about the ice and controversy between Raj Kundra and his ex wife Kavita. Now his claims of her infidelity with Kundra's brother-in-law seem very dubious to me. If Raj Kundra can evade the law, and misdirect women, what's to say that he didn't defame Kavita in the eyes of the media and audience too?