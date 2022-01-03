After RanDeep and Ranlia these are the two couples who went on a safari trip together!

After Deepika, Ranveer and Ranbir, Alia, we got to see two other couples who went on a safari trip together! On New Years Day, we saw that Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani left the airport together and there have been rumours that both of them are dating. But now when I saw Ananya Pandey's new year post on her Instagram as well as Ishaan Khatter also posted the same picture I was shocked!

Later when I put all the broken pieces together that why I figured that the couple went on the Ranthambore trip together.

What I am trying to say is that Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter celebrated New Year together!