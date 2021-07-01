After Rashmika Mandanna, Sonu Sood’s fan walks from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet his idol!

South Indian Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently tweeted about a fan named Akash Tripathi who travelled 900 Km, from Telangana to Karnataka just to meet the star at her home. Unfortunately, the actress could not meet her dedicated fan. She requested her twitter followers to not do such grand gestures and instead shower her with love on social media.





Just days later, Indian superhero Sonu Sood also shared an Instagram story of a fan who walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai and risked his life just to meet his idol. The fan carried a banner which stated, “Sonu Sood my journey, my win. Walkathon – Hyderabad to Mumbai.”. Unlike Rashmika, Sonu Sood was able to fulfil the dream of his fans by meeting him and clicking a photo with him.





Do you find gestures like this from fans emotional and heartwarming or just over the top? Why do fans risk their lives to meet their idols? How crazy do you find these stories when you hear about them? Would you ever consider doing something like this for any of your idols, if so, who?