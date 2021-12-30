After Romi Dev, it's time for playing Alisha in Gehraiyaan!

Deepika Padukone is considered one of the most talented actresses in our film industry! In the film 83, she played the role of Romi Dev as the legend cricketer Kapil Dev's wife. After playing this role Deepika will be seen in a very different role in her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan which is releasing on 25th Jan 2022!

Don't you think that Deepika works her ass off and is very professional while working? I mean she was working on two consecutive months, two different roles and yet she pulls it off with no stress! She is a true queen and always rules our hearts!

Are you also eagerly waiting to see her performance in Gehraiyaan?