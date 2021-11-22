After a rumoured fee issue with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone is keen to join Baiju Bawra

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's top stars. There were speculations a few weeks ago that the actress had turned down the role of Baiju Bawra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. According to reports, the actress requested to be paid the same as the male protagonist, Ranveer Singh, who is also her spouse. However, following allegations of a fee dispute with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the most recent story suggests that Deepika Padukone is now eager to sign the project.





Deepika Padukone wants to play alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Baiju Bawra, which would be the trio's fourth collaboration. However, the director wants Alia Bhatt to play the lead. "Deepika Padukone has her heart set on Baiju Bawra," a person close to the project revealed. She thinks that only she is capable of playing Meena Kumari in the original film.





Sanjay Leela Bhansali is still interested in signing Alia Bhatt for the film, despite Deepika Padukone's interest. "The heroine for Baiju Bawra is not definite," the insider stated. Alia Bhatt is the most likely candidate. After reading the script, she offered to direct the picture for free. Deepika Padukone has also shown interest in doing Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, was exclusively interested in Alia Bhatt.





Deepika Padukone has estimated the cost to be in the range of Rs. 20-25 crore. Given the film's budget and scope, however, it was exceedingly doubtful that she would be paid in that range. One of the reasons she decided to leave the company was because of this.