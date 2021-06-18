After Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir Khan, will the era of superstars be over?

It's no secret that the three Khans have the biggest fan base. So much so that they've created a category for themselves in Bollywood.

SRK has given the industry hits like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Swades, My Name Is Khan, and many other movies both commercial and critical. Salman is famously known for movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Bajrangi Bhaijan. Aamir is known to create magic onscreen with Andaz Apna Apna, Rangeela, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Dangal and the like.

These stars are what we'd usually call crowd pullers. Thousands gather to get a glimpse of them not only in India but abroad as well. They're superstars in their own right. But this culture of increased fandom seems to be dwindling. Besides them, there aren't really Bollywood actors who would see the same amount of craze to be met.

Not to mention, there are a lot many actors now, more competition, and the rise of OTT actors as well. Do you think stardom is over and that the three Khans are the last bearers of it?