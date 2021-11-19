After seeing the trailer, I believe Bob Biswas could be Abhishek Bachchan's best film till now

In recent years, Abhishek Bachchan has established himself as one of the most accountable actors. Abhishek Bachchan's first few years in the profession were not particularly successful, but following Manmarziyaan, he is doing quite well. Abhishek is preparing his next film after the success of Manmarziyaan, Breath: Into the Shadows, Ludo. Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, is one of Bollywood's most eagerly anticipated films. The trailer has finally been published by the producers after a long wait.





Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, is due to hit OTT next month. Bob Biswas will portray the life of a contract killer, similar to the one depicted in Sujay Ghosh's film Kahani. Abhishek recently published the film's teaser, which only gave a brief insight into the storey. However, after a long wait, the trailer has finally been released online, and it will undoubtedly give you chills. Abhishek Bachchan's acting will also leave you speechless. This may be his best work to date.





Bob Biswas, who has forgotten his previous recollection, may be seen in the trailer. Doctors are using his family and prior events to help him retrieve his memory. Bob Biswas' true objectives are being investigated by a police team. We witness Abhishek Bachchan aka Bob Biswas doubting his actions as people from his past contact him again and lead him back down the dangerous path. It's unclear whether Bob Biswas has completely lost his memories.





Annapurna Ghosh directs the film, which is backed by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma. It is set in Kolkata, and the filming took place there as well. Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, will premiere on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.