After Veere Di Wedding, would Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor work together once more?

One of Bollywood's most gifted and successful actors is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress is working on some intriguing projects. Kareena is currently anticipating the premiere of her and Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Sujoy Ghosh's adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X will also mark her debut on the over-the-top network for her. In the midst of this, fresh rumours are circulating that Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor will once again collaborate on a new project. It will be under Rajesh Krishnan's direction. As many people are aware, Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor previously collaborated on the movie Veere Di Wedding.

Since the movie is still in the planning stages, little is known about its theme at this time. However, they have talked about an idea that they both adore, and they are eager to work together once more on it.

More well-known actors are anticipated to join the cast, and an official announcement will be made soon. The script is now being created.