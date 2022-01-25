After Vijay Deverakonda Karan Johar is casting Rashmika Mandanna in his next film?

We all know that Karan Johar who always takes only Bollywood celebs who are his favourite. He would always cast Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol or other famous actors who he has worked with before like Kareena Kapoor Khan. It used to be difficult and a dream for every new age actor to be casted in Karan Johar's film. It used to be very rare that Karan uproaches an actor to cast in his film. But in recent years Karan Johar has been approaching new age actors from all film industries, he had also approached the Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Not only that Karan has casted the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming film Liger. Now after the huge success of south Indian movie Pushpa, has recently approached the Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. Few days back when we saw in news that Rashmika is in Mumbai it was because of Karan Johar as Rashmika had specially been called to Mumbai to discuss about a certain film.

It looks like Karan Johar is expanding his boundaries of taking new faces and outsiders in his movies instead of casting the same old actors and the star kids in his movies!