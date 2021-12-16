After yesterday's Brahmastra Poster Launch, more Movies should adopt the culture of fan events/ Meet ups

Yesterday, team Brahmastra had their first motion poster launch in a fan-exclusive event! Although I could not physically be part of this event, but seeing it online made me feel like I was a part of this experience.

This made me wonder... Don't you think more movies should adopt the culture of having fan events? Eventually it is the fans and audience that make or break a film!

It was a great initiative by Ayan Mukerjee to include fans of Ranbir, Alia and Brahmastra in the poster launch, because in all honesty they've been waiting for this movie for many years. I personally really liked the event. It felt real and not scripted. The interactions were wholesome and poster was great. Your thoughts?