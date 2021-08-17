Afterlife of the Party trailer dropped. Did you find similarities with any Bollywood movies?

What happens when you die accidentally, leaving a lot of responsibilities behind? What will you do if you get another chance after death to make things right for your family? Yeah, that's what happens to social butterfly Cassie, who loves partying and be active on social media. But, she dies on a club's bathroom floor in her birthday week. Don't worry, her guardian angel gives her 5 days deadline to finish her unfinished business on Earth, and trust me on this, I have seen this plot in a Bollywood movie.





Have you watched Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'? It also has the same kind of plot. But still, I am excited about this film starring Victoria Justice, Midori, and others.