Ageism in Bollywood! Where have all the young Bollywood actors gone?

Actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Sid Malhotra are regarded as "young" in today's world. Their ages are 38 and 36, respectively. In real life and on-screen, they are frequently put opposite much younger actresses (Tara and Sara are 25, Kriti is either 31 or 27 depending on contradicting Wiki information, Alia is 28), and Ranbir is presently dating actress Alia Bhatt, who is 10 years his junior. Only FIVE of our heroes are in their twenties, and THREE of them are 29.

So, where have all of the young Bollywood actors vanished to? Why isn't anyone making their debut? YRF? Excel in the field of entertainment? Dharma? Are you familiar with Vishesh Films? Have you been sleeping for the past 8 years or something? It's no surprise that an RK continues to reign supreme, or that Arjun Kapoor is given opportunity after opportunity; they've had little to no competition from young performers. There have been debuts, but most outsiders don't get their shot until they're in their late twenties, whereas insiders receive their chance much earlier. This provides them more time to captivate the audience with their vigour, vitality, and good looks while yet allowing them to develop as performers.