AHA vs. BHA: What's the Difference, and Why Should You Use Them?

If you want healthy-looking, radiant skin, exfoliating should be in your skincare repertoire. But getting rid of dead skin cells doesn't just refer to those scrubby, gritty formulas we've grown accustomed to.

In fact, there are two forms of exfoliating acids that can make sifting through the plethora of options feel more like a daunting task than a fun trip to the skincare aisle.

There are AHAs and BHAs, and while neither acid is better than the other, they target different needs and skin types.

What Are AHAs?

AHA stands for alpha-hydroxy acid. AHAs are derived from sugar cane or other plant sources, which is why they are often referred to as fruit acids. Among AHAs is glycolic acid is the smallest of the AHAs, is derived from sugar cane, and is the most widely used type in skincare products. AHAs are generally recommended for normal to dry, sun-damaged skin, thanks to their ability to enhance natural moisturizing factors within the skin.

The Benefits of AHAs

AHAs have a number of benefits. For one, they target all areas of the skin. AHAs exert benefits both to the outer layer of the skin (epidermis) and the deep layer (the dermis). In the epidermis, AHAs have an exfoliative effect, increasing the shedding of dead skin cells retained at the surface. They do this by gently cleaving the retained bonds between dead skin cells. Once cut loose, those cells can then fall off, or exfoliate.

What Are BHAs?

BHA stands for beta-hydroxy acid. That ever-popular acne-busting ingredient, salicylic acid? Yep, that's a BHA. BHAs are organic carboxylic acids that work on the skin’s surface and deep inside the pore. "They are oil-soluble, so it’s most often preferred for normal to oily skin that's prone to bumps, clogs, blemishes, and enlarged pores. While BHAs are structurally similar to AHAs, they differ in their position of the one hydroxyl group.

The Benefits of BHAs

Users of BHAs will reap the skin-calming properties of the acid (it gets bonus points for being gentle enough for sensitive skin types, including those prone to redness or rosacea). This rings true with the most familiar type of BHA, salicylic acid, too. Salicylic acid (SA) is fat-soluble, so it’s good on oily skin and gives it an enhanced ability to penetrate pores. These features explain why SA is used in a lot of OTC acne products.