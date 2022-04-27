Ahn Hyoseop Sets Up New Agency With His Longtime Manager

Ahn Hyoseop will be launching his own company!





On May 2, Business Proposal fame Ahn Hyoseop announced that he will be staring his agency The present co. with his longtime manager.





The present co. will be pursuing the ideals of, "Us, who are living the present, and the joy of making today." The present co.'s director Kim Min Ji shared, "With the meaning of, 'Let's live the present, which has been given to us like a gift,' we hope to experience enjoyment and passion together with the public."





After making his debut with "Splash Splash Love," Ahn Hyoseop starred in numerous hit projects such as "Abyss," "Dr. Romantic 2" and "Lovers of the Red Sky." Most recently, Ahn Hyoseop starred in the popular SBS drama "A Business Proposal" and is currently gearing up for his upcoming drama "A Timed Called You," a Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama "Some Day or One Day"!