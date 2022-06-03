Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ageing at all?

I remember when she gain postpartum weight, everyone criticized her and made fun of her. But she didn't give a damn and went to Cannes with her postpartum fat. She gave an example of nothing last neither power nor beauty. When the world calls her the most beautiful, she dared to look like an ordinary woman who had just given birth to a baby with her pregnancy fat. What an extraordinary person.





This famous actress is 48. She is hardly old but she is ageing like everyone else in the world. She still looks stunning and has lost much of the weight she had from giving birth to her daughter. She has mentioned that she takes up yoga to keep her weight in check.