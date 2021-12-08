Aishwarya Rai didn't understand what Abhishek said when they first met!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first met in Switzerland, where she was shooting for her Hindi debut Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

Abhishek Bachchan recently said that his wife Aishwarya didn't understand a thing of what he was saying to her. To that, he said that he had recently returned from college in Boston when he met her over dinner in Switzerland for the first time.

He revealed the entire story on The Ranveer Show, that he was in Switzerland as a production boy for Amitabh Bachchan's Mitryudaata. He said " My dear friend Bobby Deol was shooting his first film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. He went to say hi to him and he invited me to dinner. He said that it was his heavy accent at that time. She asked me again what I was saying."