Ajay Devgan leaves a sarcastic reply for Kiccha Sudeep over Twitter Battle!

The Twitter battle between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep is going viral on the Internet. Sudeep's s statement "Hindi is no more a national language" brought down replies from different sets of people. When asked Ajay about it, he replied in a sarcastic way keeping his way of replying intact. Ajay Devgn responded to Kiccha Sudeep's comment on Hindi no longer being India's national language and said that Hindi will always be 'our national language and mother tongue'. He mentions it in Hindi -

"@KicchaSudeep, brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi?"



