Ajay Devgn and Suriya score big at the National Film Awards 2022, taking home the Best Actor trophy

On Friday, July 22, the 68th National Film Awards winners were revealed. The National Film Awards' official list of winners said that actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya had won the Best Actor Award for their outstanding performances. For their roles in the films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, the performers won the Best Actor award. The National Film Awards 2022 for Best Actor are shared by the actors Tanhaji and Soorarai Pottru.





Ajay Devgn expressed how grateful he is for receiving his third national award for Best Actor. The actor said, "'I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.''





At the 68th National Film Awards, Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, took home many awards. The movie was the winner of the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress. At the 68th National Film Awards, the film directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad took home three of the four top awards.





Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted on Friday morning that the National Film Awards 2022 winners would be revealed on July 22 in the evening. A jury selected the winners, and after sharing their findings with the ministry, they were announced.







