With Ajay Devgan's recent releases like Tanhaji and Bhuj, it is sure that Ajay Devgan is trying to follow the path of Akshay Kumar who is already famous in this field. However, his recent releases have been a flop. He is fighting in a dark room with his aviators in his eyes. He is trying his hard to be Bollywood's answer to Captain America. He is fighting dozens of armed spies with nothing but his shield, "the Thali".