Ajay Devgn to have a Cameo in 'Cirkus' as he's Rohit Shetty's lucky charm, does this add value to the film?

Rohit Shetty's upcoming project starring Ranveer Singh 'Cirkus' will have a cameo by Ajay Devgn. Now I think cameos are adorable and add a fun and exciting aspect to the movie but having and actor play a cameo when it's not needed seems like too much. If it adds any value to the movie or any particular scene then it's understood but without that just showing their presence for a song or nothing that important might seem invaluable. What do you think?