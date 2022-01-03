Ajay Devgn on the Huge Box Office Success of Spider-Man: No Way Home

While the rest of the world celebrates New Year, the Hindi film industry has been hit hard by the rapid spread of COVID's new variation OMICRON. Despite the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, the film Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, has been postponed.

In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn expressed his wish that the infection does not spread further and questioned why a Hindi picture couldn't make as much money as Marvel. Ajay will star alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR in SS Rajmouli's forthcoming historical drama RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt. He's also filming Runway 34, which was previously known as May Day.

According to the actor, “If It Can Get Massive Ticket Money, Why Can’t A Hindi Film?”

The actor also expressed his feeling of wishing things to not take a bad turn!