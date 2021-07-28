Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi's Omkara clocks 15 years: Will we see Shakespeare adaptations again?

Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptations of Shakespeare's classics set in very Indian sensibilities is nothing short of artistic cinema. Whether it's a Maqbool built on the concept of Macbeth, or a Haider steeped in the midst of the Kashmiri conflict, he's done each story justice. And Omkara is one of the prime examples of Indian-ising Othello. While Ajay Devgn's character felt like it was supposed to take centre stage, it was Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi who walked away as the most striking antagonist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu were also memorable. Vivek Oberoi was good in the shoes of the character he stepped into, but it was again Saif who stole the show. It was perhaps the first glimpse into his potential to play negative roles.

Shakespeare adaptations with a more modern and Indian touch seem to be a great premise. Instead of focusing on making remakes of existing movies, wouldn't it be better if Bollywood adapted such classics once again? Not only rehashed versions of Romeo Juliet, that is. What was your favourite part of Omkara?