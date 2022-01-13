Ajay Devgn's new movie -'Bholaa' shooting has begun

Ajay Devgn had announced his new project 'Kaithi' last year, a remake of Tamil movie. Mr. Devgn is said to be staring the lead role in the movie. The title for the Hindi version is said to be 'Bholaa' and the shooting for the same has begun, if we are to believe the reports. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie and Ajay has been promising that this movie is going to be the best movie he has done till date. Other than this his character name is 'Karthi'.

As this movie is going to fall under the thriller genre, I'm really excited. Usually I don't like watching thriller movies but as the Tamil version did a really good job I can't wait to watch the Hindi version.

What about you guys? Will you watch it once it releases?