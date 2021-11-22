Ajay Devgn's team celebrate his 30 years in style!

Today Ajay Devgn our one and only Singham of Bollywood has successfully completed 30 years in cinema! Ajay Devgn's team thought of wishing the man himself in a different way but his reply made them nostalgic as ever! The AD's team later made Ajay Devgn post this video on his Instagram account and also they are celebrating this day as Ajay Devgn Diwas!

As Ajay said in the video 'Dua mein yaad rakhna' well it won't be just Khatri or the AD team each and every fan of yours will be praying for you today Ajay Devgn!

So let's celebrate this day as Ajay Devgn Diwas by rewatching some of his famous movies till now!

Happy 30 years Ajay Devgn, we love you at Pinkvilla!