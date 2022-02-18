Ajith has once again proved why people are crazy behind his films!

Ajith Kumar is a super hero and has millions of fans. His recent movie Valimai has once again proved why people are crazy for his films. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor. The box office numbers are just increasing day by day for Valimai. On the first day, the box office numbers were Rs 36. 47 crore. The critics and audience were shocked because this is a big number indeed. Today, on day 4 of the release, the number is said to be Rs 27.83 crore.

Valimai has left many big movie stars and their films behind. Films like Annaatthe, Master and Sarkar are left behind in this race.

Have you watched the film and if so what do you think about it?