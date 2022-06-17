Akkineni Nagarjuna is called King for a reason

Akkineni Nagarjuna has carried on the heritage of his father, Late Akkineni Nageswara Rao, as one of Telugu cinema's most notable performers. He is regarded as a skilled businessman with a high percentage of success as a producer. As a lead actor, he has appeared in over ninety films. He has also appeared in Bollywood and Tamil films in supporting and cameo roles. He's won nine Nandi Awards in his home state, three Filmfare Awards in the South, and a National Film Award-Special Mention. Ninne Pelladata, which he produced in 1996, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for that year.





Too good looks..!!

Don't be fooled by the statistics; King Nag looks as fit as a violin and is as young as ever. He seemed to have discovered the fountain of youth, just like Samantha. Even now, he can play the ladies' man with ease and can rival both of his attractive sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, when it comes to romance.





A filmography that is incomparable

He's one of the rare Tollywood actors who has played both the masses and the class. A quick look at his filmography reveals that he has worked on everything from love stories like Geethanjali and Ninne Pelladata to rom-coms like Manmadhudu and Hello Brother, masala films like Mass and Super, unique films like Govinda Govinda and Siva, and devotional films like Annamayya and Shiridi Sai. Phew!





The small screen's beloved

At a period when most performers avoided the small screen for fear of harming their'star image,' Nagarjuna made it cool to be on TV. He has created series such as Yuva, owned a television channel at one point, hosted the Telugu version of his friend Amitabh Bachchan's KBC – Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, and is now the host of Bigg Boss Telugu.





A true family man.

Despite the countless rumours surrounding his marriage, King Nag has not only kept a respectful quiet, but he has also demonstrated that he is a true family man. His children, kodalu Samantha, wife Amala, ex-brother-in-law Venkatesh, and buddy Venkatesh, are all smitten with him and that's all the proof you need.