Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar deserves praise for this deed

Bollywood celebs Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar are always on the receiving end of trolling. Especially Akshay and Karan are trolled almost every other day for a variety of reasons. Some of the reasons are valid, but for that, they should be criticized and not trolled. But recently actor Ronit Roy said something about them that people need to know.

Ronit, apart from being an actor, also owns a security agency. He provides security guards to several celebs. During the lockdown, when the entire country was shut. Ronit's business suffered as clients did not pay. The reason for that is pretty valid as they were not using his services.

But Ronit revealed in an interview that Akshay, Amitabh, and Karan never held back on payments during the pandemic. Ronit said that while others decided to discontinue the services, leaving his employees in a lurch, the three transferred the money without even asking for bills. Now isn't that amazing? Don't you think they should be praised for doing that?