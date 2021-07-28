Akshay Kumar being a womanizer isn't spoken about but Salman is shamed. Why?

Back in the 90s, Akshay was a lady's man. Many times he was labeled as Womaniser, Player, philanderer, and a big-time Romeo. He was linked with many popular actresses even when he was married to Twinkle Khanna. Once, Shilpa went on record to claim that Akshay was 'two-timing' her and his now-wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay chose to maintain a stoic silence on his controversial relationship but Shilpa expressed how heartbroken she was when she found about Akshay and Twinkle. Now that he is married and has kids, he is no more in the news but when it comes to Salman, he has been shamed over and over again for being the womanizer he probably isn't. Media and fans always dig into Salman's past and talk about his dirty laundry whereas Akshay who was famous for playing with hearts gets away with his dirt from the 90s. Can Akshay being married be a reason for media and fans to not dig into his past romances?