Akshay Kumar can win a National Award for films on social issues but Deepika Padukone can't for Chhapaak?

Movies on social issues win acclaim and awards a lot of times because they highlight something important. Cinema bringing awareness is always a good thing, and Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak was well directed. It dealt with the very real and harrowing issue of acid attacks in the country, and how it is still sold. Akshay Kumar's Padman had won the National Award when it took a true story and didn't showcase the place and setting of where the man actually was from. Vicky Kaushal's acting in the patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike has received the award too.



