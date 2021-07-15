Akshay Kumar can win a National Award for films on social issues but Deepika Padukone can't for Chhapaak?
Movies on social issues win acclaim and awards a lot of times because they highlight something important. Cinema bringing awareness is always a good thing, and Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak was well directed. It dealt with the very real and harrowing issue of acid attacks in the country, and how it is still sold. Akshay Kumar's Padman had won the National Award when it took a true story and didn't showcase the place and setting of where the man actually was from. Vicky Kaushal's acting in the patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike has received the award too.
How come Deepika didn't win it then? Despite some of its flaws, the movie was sensitive in its portrayal. Not to mention she acted really well in the role. Her acting genuinely makes you feel for the survivor. She did get the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress at the same time that Akshay Kumar received it as Best Actor in Laxmii. Just compare the quality of Chhapaak and Laxmii, though and it's disappointing!