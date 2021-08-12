Is Akshay Kumar on his path to trump Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's fame?

I'm saying this because there are reports that Akshay Kumar's overall brand value is over 800 crores. This pins him as the actor with the highest value. Meanwhile, the Khans are trailing a little behind. SRK and Salman Khan have made Bollywood a household name across different regions, but it seems like Akshay is winning the long run.





When we talk of social metrics also, a survey claimed that Akshay has zoomed past SRK, Salman, and Aamir Khan. I honestly find it surprising, because although Akshay has been signing up projects left and right and has multiple releases lined up, is that the only thing pushing his brand value? And will that, at some point, translate into more fame than the Khans?





The three Khans are undoubtedly the last of the superstars but if you think about it, Akshay Kumar too enjoys the same stardom. Do you think that in a few years, Akshay will be the one leading Bollywood?