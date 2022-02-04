Akshay Kumar-John Abraham best on screen comedy duo? Thoughts?

I know Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda had great chemistry in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but Akshay and John's chemistry in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz is still unbeatable for me.

Both of them have great comic timing and get along really well. They also have a similar mindset I think. They focus on their work and keep away from the industry.

Would love to seen them together on screen as soon as possible. (In a comedy film obviously)





What do you think?