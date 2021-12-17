Akshay Kumar joke about Vicky-Katrina will make you ROFL!

Akshay Kumar recently did a TV shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show, where Akki could not stop making witty jokes on the show and especially about Vick-Kat wedding!

Kiku Sharda began mocking VicKat wedding saying that he hasn't seen such a grand wedding like this, because the couple didn't let him see it. Akshay then quickly cracked a witty joke saying, "Aapne waha 'Kit-Kat' bhi khayi hogi." And everyone burst into laughter!

Not only that on the show Kapil Sharma pulled Akshay's leg asking him that after working with Sara Ali Khan, if now he has even planned to do his next film with Taimur Ali Khan! To that Akshay said that he will also work with Taimur soon!

The Atrangi Re is coming on Disney Hotstar+!