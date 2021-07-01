Akshay Kumar to romance Rakul Preet Singh. When will the huge age gap practice end?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar will star opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a film directed by the director of 'Bellbottom' Ranjit Tiwari. This is amidst the rumors that Akshay might also star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2'. A role which was earlier supposed to be played by Kartik Aaryan. Both these actresses are much younger than Akshay. Rakul is 30 while Janhvi is just 24. While Akshay will turn 54 in September.

The practice of casting actresses opposite men who are half, sometimes more than half, their age doesn't seem to stop. The most uncomfortable part is when they are shown as a 'romantic pair'. All the male A-listers are guilty of practicing this rampant ageism and sexism in Bollywood. Recently, Salman Khan shared the screen space with Disha Patani in 'Radhe.' The two have an age difference of around 25 years. On the other hand, actresses who are still in their 30s are called 'old' and 'aunty', while actors continue to play college students in their 50s.

What do you think of this issue?