Is Akshay Kumar threatened by Kriti Sanon's Mimi and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being praised more than Bell Bottom?

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom opted for a theatrical release in unprecedented times. Where most Bollywood movies have found temporary solace in OTT, Bell Bottom chose otherwise. Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is heading down the same route. But honestly, I've not seen too much praise showered on Akshay Kumar's performance in the movie. Sure, people liked the film overall but it hasn't been driving constant noise.





On the other hand, when Kriti Sanon carried Mimi on her shoulders, the internet was in constant praise of the actress. Kriti showed tremendous growth and the film was a great watch. Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah as well. His and Kiara Advani's performances were the talk of the town. Praise upon praise was lathered on them.





So, now that we're seeing that the success and reception of a movie depends on content and earnest performances, should Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn (post Bhuj: The Pride of India) begin introspecting their own films?