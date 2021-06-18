Akshay Kumar's acting fees is Rs 135 crores but Kareena Kapoor Khan asking for Rs 12 crores is too much?

I will never understand how people can have such double standards. People are going crazy over an alleged news (which we are not even sure is true or not) about Kareena Kapoor Khan asking for Rs 12 crores to play the role of Sita in a mythological Bollywood movie. This has led to #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan trending on Twitter. People are not only dragging her but her child as well.

Some netizens have a problem with her being married to a muslim which is disgusting in itself and then there are some people who have a problem with her acting fees. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood actresses and Rs 12 crores is too much for her. Are you kidding me?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar's acting fees for 2022 is Rs 135 crores. He is getting paid Rs 99 crores for Bachchan Pandey and Rs 85-90 crores for Bell Bottom. Why don’t people question his acting fees? Can you believe that people actually want Kareena Kapoor Khan to work for free as it is an honour to play Sita on screen? Her profession is acting, why won’t she ask to get paid for her work? This is so absurd!

What are your thoughts on the situation!