Akshay Kumar's BellBottom trailer has been released: What do you think?

The wait is over. Finally, Akshay Kumar starring BellBottom has dropped its trailer, and it has built up the hype. The film also star casts Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. What do you think of it? I think that they have shown most of the film's parts in the trailer. Now we will just see a detailed version of it. The film is based on true events led by a spy with a code name BellBottom played by Akshay Kumar. The movie shows potential and thrilling sparks. Let's wait till August 19, 2021, to release on cinemas.





Watch the trailer here.