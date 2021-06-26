Is Akshay Kumar's career going to be in turmoil soon just like people say SRK's and Salman Khan's is?

There's so many who are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's and Salman Khan's future trajectory in terms of films. SRK has been called out for a while now for playing the romantic lead in movies alongside much younger actresses. Some of his latest releases like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero were poorly received. Same goes for Salman who delivered films like Race 3 and Radhe to a lot of criticism.

Meanwhile, Akshay has been signing movies left and right. He's gone for a mass movie release strategy, mostly revolving around patriotism. But more people are seeing through this and he's started getting flak for it. It doesn't help that the very fan base that cheered his patriotism filled movies are now calling for a boycott of his upcoming movie Prithviraj. Not only that, while SRK and Salman are called out for romancing actresses half their age, Akshay miraculously evades this when he does the same thing. He also has an age gap with his lead actresses be it Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, or Sonakshi Sinha. It's only now that the gap with Manushi Chhillar drew comments.

Is his reign in Bollywood also bound to come to an end?