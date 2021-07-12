Akshay Kumar's 'Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat' Is Now Inspiring Hilarious Memes That Are Just Priceless!

Akshay Kumar recently released his music video, Filhaal 2- Mohabbat. The tragic love ballad is sung by B Praak and stars Akshay with Nupur Sanon.

The music video has garnered a great following online. It encapsulated love and pain and tragedy but it seems people were able to move past it online and create hilarious memes out of Akshay Kumar’s priceless reactions in the music video.

While celebrities rarely respond to memes, the actor decided to lighten the mood and pick the best ones and post them on his Twitter feed. He posted the most humorous memes and acknowledged the love coming his way for Filhaal 2 saying, "Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit." What are your views on these memes, aren’t they insanely funny?