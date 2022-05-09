Akshay as Prithviraj or Ranveer as Bajirao?

The trailer is out for Prithviraj and Akshay Kumar just looks fantabulous! With that look of Shahi Raja and bold voice, Akshay Kumar is absolutely killing it with his performance.

Yash Raj films are famous for such characters. However in the past, Ranveer Singh has played roles like this and with his magnificent performance, one thing is sure that he can carry these roles so well.

In Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh brings his character to life and does so with both machismo and grace, his Peshwa Bajirao slicing down soldiers like a lehnga-clad golfer wielding a too-sharp niblick. Singh gets both gait and tongue right, and while he luxuriantly enunciates every syllable in sight -- kudrat becomes coudrut, kismat becomes keeismat -- he stays impressively consistent.