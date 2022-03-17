Akshaye deserves credit for Race's success: Saif Ali Khan

Race 1 and Race 2 had a great success unlike Race 3. Race 1 stared Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasa Basu, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor. The film has completed 14 years today! In an interview with a leading media house, actor, Saif Ali Khan was seen praising his co-actor, Akshaye Khanna. He said, "Akshaye deserves a lot of credit for making Race what it is by performing his role in such a special way – he is such a gifted actor and he had a lot of fun with that role. It was a combination of everyone's energy that made it come alive in the way it did."

Till today, people are very much fond of the movie and would to have a re-union of the entire cast someday!

Among the three parts of the movie, which one was your favorite?

For me it would be Race 1 any day!