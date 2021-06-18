Alaya F has Got What It Takes To Shine Bright In Bollywood!

One name that stands out evidently amongst all the new faces launched recently is that of Alaya F. With her stunning performance in her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, she's proved her mettle, establishing the fact that she's going to have a bright and successful career ahead in Bollywood. She surpassed all expectations; not just won the hearts of her fans but also got applauded by the critics for an impressive performance in her very first film. What's more, she won the coveted Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Goes on to speaks volumes of her talent.

Apart from being talented, Alaya proved to everyone that she's a courageous actor, ready to take challenges head on. She opted to play a pregnant young girl right in her first outing. That's quite a bold move for any newcomer; most would shy away by the mere thought of doing it. It brought her the much deserved admiration for her decision. Alaya has definitely got the spunk. She's always come across as an intelegent and articulate person in all her appearances and media interactions so far. She's also got her fashion game on point. Great looks, charm and wit are in her genes, no doubt.

Although she's just a film old, Alaya enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The youth relate to her. She's got all that it takes to be a cool and imposing personality, capturing the attention of the youth's fancies. They not just find her attractive but also want to imbibe her.

The movie goers are surely wanting to watch Alaya more often on the big screen. Unfortunately for Alaya and her fans, the Corona pandemic hit last year, putting all projects and plans on the backburner due to the lockdown. Prospects are surely looking bright for Alaya, once the world is on the other side of this pandemic crisis. If Alaya's dared to play a pregnant girl in her debut film, we wonder what this talented actress' got in store for us in her upcoming films! Only time shall tell and we're waiting in anticipation!