Alaya F Seems To Have A Hectic Schedule For An Actress Whose Only A Film Old, Don’t You Think?

After making her charming debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F has surely been busy. It looks like her debut was enough to help her land many projects to keep her sorted for the future, owing to which the young starlet has made some big promises on the silver screen.

Starting the year off with shooting for the South Indian remake U Turn continuously for 45 days, the actress jumped on to join the team of Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan. Well, this is a fresh pairing, I’m sure the whole world is excited to see on-screen. Post Freddy, the star will be seen in Anurag Basu’s next which is yet to be revealed.

Alongside these films the star has also signed some brand campaigns that she’s totally committed to. Talk about a hectic schedule, this is just beyond crazy. Isn’t it ? It looks like the youngster does not want to leave any stone unturned. Don't you think Alaya F’s passion and commitment to her work is almost admirable?