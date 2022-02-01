Korean-American K-pop idol AleXa recently took to Bubble to call out people who are using her images as a 'thinspo' (the word came out from the conjugation of two words, thin and inspo/inspiration, where people are encouraged to lose weight by showing them pictures of skinny celebrities and sharing unhealthy diets). AleXa who noticed her pictures on such websites showed her disappointment.





On Bubble, she requested people to not use her as thinspiration and to not share her images on Eating Disorder social media and said "ED is not a joke." She further shared that she is naturally on the small side and had never faced Eating Disorder. Using her as an inspiration for health and wellness is welcomed but she requested people suffering from EDs to stay away from social media and seek proper medical help, she advised.





Fans couldn't stop applauding her for being outspoken as many celebrities try to stay away from such attention, and do not speak against being used as a thinspo, but fans feel that she not only spoke for herself but for the whole K-pop community. Don't you think it's really insensitive to use celebrities' for such purposes as they end up being hated for something they don't encourage? What are your thoughts?