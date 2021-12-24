Ali Abbas Zafar Will Direct Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's Biggest Action Spectacle!

A source close to the development revealed, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two-hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor”

Ali Abbas Zafar will soon helm a film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, according to a recent report from Pinkvilla. It will be produced by Jackky, Deepshikha, and Vashu Bhagnani and will begin filming after the performers' current commitments are completed.