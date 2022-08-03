Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha to tie knot next month?

It appears that another celebrity pair will soon get married! By the end of the next month, in September 2022, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will wed.





There will be two ceremonies; the first will take place in Mumbai, and the second in Delhi. With only close friends and family present, the couple is keeping it small and intimate. A mehendi and sangeet will take place as normal before the wedding ceremony. The precise celebration day is anxiously anticipated.





For those who are unaware, Richa and Ali met while filming Fukrey in 2012. In the Maldives in 2019, Ali proposed to Richa after seven years of dating.





They are one of the best couples in Bollywood, do you agree?