Alia Bhat is all set to make her Hollywood debut! - Read below to know more

Alia Bhat has been hustling since forever now. She has always remained on the top charts. People have been praising her for her work in Gangubai. The movie has done exceptionally well and fans are excited for the upcoming movies of Alia Bhat. Since many days there were rumors going around of the actress making her Hollywood debut but nothing was confirmed until now. Today, Alia Bhat took to her Instagram handle and made an official announcement of her Hollywood debut. Alia will be seen with Gal Gadot and Jaime Dornan. It's a Netflix original film. The genre of the movie is going to be a spy thriller and it is named as, Heart Of Stone. The film is directed by Tom Harper. If reports are said to be true then the movie plot is still not yet confirmed.

There are so many exciting things lined up for Alia Bhat and her fans.