Alia Bhat's savage response to Kangana calling her 'Papa ki Pari'

We all know, Kangana has been behind Alia and her film Gangubai since the announcement, Some people say this is because of jealousy and some say Kangana deserves the role of Gangubai.

The whole incident occured when Kangana made a comment on Alia, calling her a 'Bimbo' and 'papa ki pari'. She just didn't stop here but also went on to say that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has wrong casting.

In response to all the things Kangana has said about Alia and her film, the actress said "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say." She said this during the song promotion of Meri Jaan.

One thing is quite clear that Kangana is not going to stop this back and forth arguments when it comes to star kids.